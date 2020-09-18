x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Lightning advance to Cup Finals

Anthony Cirelli scored to lift the Lightning to a 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders to win the Eastern Conference Final.
Credit: AP
The Tampa Bay Lightning celebrate a goal by center Anthony Cirelli (71) against the New York Islanders during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 22, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final. Tampa Bay clinched each of its three series victories in overtime and goes on to face the Dallas Stars for the title. Only New York lasted more than five games, pushing the Lightning to their limits before their talented core got them into the final. They’re four wins from the Cup despite being without captain Steven Stamkos all postseason and missing top center Brayden Point for two games against the Islanders. 