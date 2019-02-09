BUFFALO, N.Y. — One day after the Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy, he thanked the organization, fans and city as his four years in Buffalo came to an end.
McCoy praised the city in an Instagram post saying, "I never expected to become a Buffalo Bill and I never expected to fall in love with the city and amazing fans. However, that is exactly what happened."
That was in the caption of a video montage from highlighting some of his best plays as a Buffalo Bill.
At the end, McCoy confirmed he is going to Kansas City and reuniting with Andy Reid, "With that being said, I am excited and overjoyed to be continuing my career in Kansas City! The chase continues..."
Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he thinks it's a great fit for McCoy with the Chiefs and wished him the best of luck.