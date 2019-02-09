BUFFALO, N.Y. — One day after the Bills cut veteran running back LeSean McCoy, he thanked the organization, fans and city as his four years in Buffalo came to an end.

@shadymccoy Instagram

McCoy praised the city in an Instagram post saying, "I never expected to become a Buffalo Bill and I never expected to fall in love with the city and amazing fans. However, that is exactly what happened."

That was in the caption of a video montage from highlighting some of his best plays as a Buffalo Bill.

At the end, McCoy confirmed he is going to Kansas City and reuniting with Andy Reid, "With that being said, I am excited and overjoyed to be continuing my career in Kansas City! The chase continues..."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he thinks it's a great fit for McCoy with the Chiefs and wished him the best of luck.