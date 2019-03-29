NEW YORK — The Sabres are on the road to face the New York Islanders on Saturday night.

The Isles are enjoying tremendous success this season now in second place in the Metropolitan division and can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Buffalo.

One of the reasons why is the play of former Sabres now Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner.

Lehner spoke with Newsday ahead of Saturday's game and was critical of the Sabres organization during his time here, as well as the Buffalo hockey market and fanbase.