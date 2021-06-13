Left-hander Matz placed on COVID-related injured list by Blue Jays

Right-hander Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo, a day after he was optioned.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Matz was placed on the COVID-related injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays before a game against Boston, one day after the left-hander beat the Boston Red Sox.

Matz (7-3) allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings on Saturday.

In Saturday's game, Marcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat Boston 7-2.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five games.