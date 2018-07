Tavares watch is officially over as former New York Islanders center John Tavares signs with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl — John Tavares (@91Tavares) July 1, 2018

The team says the deal is worth $11 million a season for seven years.

The Sabres first meeting of the season with the Maple Leafs is December 4 in Buffalo, then the Sabres visit Toronto on February 25.

