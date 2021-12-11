x
Late Sabres goal waved off, Rangers hold on for 2-1 win

The New York Rangers benefited from a contended offsides call in the final minute to beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 and extend one of the best starts in team history.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1) looks for the puck in traffic during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alexander Georgiev stopped 36 shots and the New York Rangers benefited from a contended offsides call in the final minute to beat the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 and extend one of the best starts in team history.

The Sabres thought they had tied it on Victor Olofsson's goal with 57 seconds left. Officials confirmed that Olofsson's shot went in after caroming off defenseman Patrik Nemeth, but then the NHL disallowed the goal by ruling Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin was offside when Buffalo entered the zone. 

Replays showed Dahlin may have tagged up by touching the blue line as Olofsson touched the puck in the Rangers' zone.

