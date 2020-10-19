Last home Monday night game against the Chiefs: 1973

The Bills won that matchup against the Chiefs, 23-14.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been almost 50 years since the last Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs took place here in Western New York.

The date was Monday, October 29, 1973. And 1973 was also the first full season that the Bills played in Rich Stadium (now Bills Stadium) in Orchard Park.

The stadium opened on August 17, 1973.

A lot has changed in the 47 years since the Bills last played the Chiefs on Monday night football at home. Let's break it down by starting lineup roster, according to Pro Football Reference:

Head coach then: Lou Saban

Head coach now: Sean McDermott

Quarterback then: Joe Ferguson

Quarterback now: Josh Allen

Running back then: O.J. Simpson

Running back now: Devin Singletary

Wide receivers then: Bob Chandler and J.D. Hill

Wide receivers now: Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and John Brown (Questionable for game against Chiefs)

Tight end then: Paul Seymore

Tight end now: Tyler Kroft (Knox ruled out for game against Chiefs)

According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer, the weather that Monday night in 1973 was a crisp 48 degrees and rain.

Hammer said, "exactly like today."

To top it off, the Bills won against the Chiefs in 1973, 23-14.