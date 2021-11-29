x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Kraken overpower Sabres

Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken left wing Jaden Schwartz (17) celebrates his goal with center Yanni Gourde (37) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-4. Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. 

Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists. Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time. 

Jeff Skinner had two goals for the Sabres, who have lost five in a row at home and six of seven overall. Dylan Cozens and Brett Murray also scored for Buffalo, Kyle Okposo had two assists, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 25 shots.

Related Articles

In Other News

Limited edition Stefon Diggs bobblehead now available