Miami Dolphins linebacker and former Buffalo Bill Kiko Alonso has been fined by the NFL for a late hit on quarterback Josh Allen — a move that sparked a fight during week 17.

ProFootballTalk on nbcsports.com said Alonso was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

Alonso made the dirty play in the third quarter of the game played on December 30.

Allen was sliding, and Alonso dove at his head. Alonso missed, but his leg ended up hitting Allen in the head. Alonso was tossed out of the game.

The cheap shot sparked an on-field brawl that resulted in Bills tackle Jordan Mills and Dolphins defensive end Robert Quinn also getting ejected from the game.

Quinn was also fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Mills was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct.