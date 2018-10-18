UB Football hits the road this week against defending MAC champ Toledo. It's a game you can see live on WGRZ. Coverage starts at 11:30am with Countdown 2 Kickoff, with the game itself following at noon.

The Bulls are 6-1 coming off a 24-6 win over Akron. They are bowl eligible for just the fourth time in the history of the program.

The Rockets are 3-3 (1-1) but are averaging 43 points per game on offense.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni spoke with UB head coach Lance Leipold about how his team will approach the match-up.

