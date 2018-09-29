ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills list LeSean McCoy as questionable for their game at Green Bay on Sunday even though the running back vowed he'll play earlier this week.

McCoy spent the past three days practicing on a limited basis and in a non-contact jersey after missing one game with an injury to his rib cartilage. McCoy's backup, Marcus Murphy, is also considered questionable after hurting his rib in a 27-6 win at Minnesota last weekend.

The Bills risk being thin at tight end with starter Charles Clay and backup Jason Croom listed questionable. Clay has injuries to his shoulder and hip, while Croom has a knee injury.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson is set to return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers are listing receiver Randall Cobb as questionable for this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills with a hamstring injury.

Cobb was added to the injury report on Thursday, when he was limited. He is second on the team with 17 catches for 194 yards and a score.

Green Bay returns to the practice field Saturday. The Packers might have to rely more on rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling if Cobb can't play on Sunday against Buffalo .

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable for a third straight week with a left knee injury but is expected to play again. Rodgers has worn a knee brace the last two weeks.

He should have Bryan Bulaga starting at right tackle after the veteran was taken off the injury report. Bulaga was limited by a back injury.

Right guard Justin McCray, though, is doubtful with a shoulder injury. Outside linebacker Nick Perry (concussion protocol) is questionable.

