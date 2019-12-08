KENMORE, N.Y. — The Lima 2019 Pan American games came to a close Sunday evening in Peru and Kenmore native Anita Alvarez is bringing home two medals.

The synchronized swimmer won bronze in both the duet and group competitions.

Alvarez competed for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics.

Other Western New Yorkers featured in the games include Jody Starck and Ian Jones of Buffalo who competed alongside Michigan native Skip Dieball in the Mixed Lightning sailing event. They placed fifth.

Additionally, Brian Irr of Newfane won the gold medal in Male Kumite +84kg.