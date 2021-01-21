x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Mahomes takes the majority of snaps Thursday

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but continues to make progress toward starting against the Bills in the AFC title game.
Credit: AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks for a receiver during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes was initially listed as a full participant when he returned to practice Wednesday, but the Chiefs quickly corrected his status to limited because he remains in the protocol. He must be cleared by team physicians and an independent neural consult before the reigning Super Bowl MVP can be a full participant in practice or play in a game.