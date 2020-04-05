KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have picked up additional quarterback depth by working out a contract with undrafted free agent Shea Patterson.

The former Michigan signal-caller started all 26 games for the Wolverines over the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi.

Patterson threw for 3,061 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year and finished with 45 scoring passes with the Wolverines.

