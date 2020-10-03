BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dominik Kahun scored the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a six-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals.

Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots through overtime and six of seven shootout attempts in his first game in six weeks.

Jack Eichel snapped a career-worst seven-game point drought and rookie Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo.

Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist, and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period.

Ovechkin’s goal was his 48th of the season, tying him with Boston’s David Pastrnak for the NHL lead.

