x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

Jordan Spieth, the former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot, a 68 and joined Marc Leishman at just two shots out of the lead.
Credit: AP
Justin Rose, of England, smiles after putting on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters. He had to rally for an even-par 72. 

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead. But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut. The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth.

The former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot a 68 and joined Marc Leishman just two shots out of the lead. Dustin Johnson won't get a chance to defend. He missed the cut on Friday.

Related Articles