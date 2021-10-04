Rose clings to 1-shot Masters lead as Spieth, Thomas lurk

Jordan Spieth, the former Masters champ and Augusta National wizard shot, a 68 and joined Marc Leishman at just two shots out of the lead.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Justin Rose didn't get the memo that Augusta National was playing a little easier Friday at the Masters. He had to rally for an even-par 72.

The good news for Rose: He's still in the lead. But now it's down to one shot over Brian Harman and 24-year-old Will Zalatoris, who is making his Masters debut. The name that stands out is Jordan Spieth.