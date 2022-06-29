Junior Masters is underway at East Aurora Country Club

The longest running junior amateur tournament is underway at the East Aurora Country Club.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — Some of the best junior golfers in the world are competing this week at the East Aurora Country Club in the Junior Masters.

The tournament is the oldest international junior golf tournament in North America.

The field consists of a wide range of players from various backgrounds and upbringings, including 11 different countries.

The tournament runs through Friday and is offering free admission and parking.

2 On Your Side Brian Chojnacki caught up with Tournament Director Jeff Kamien and asked him about the nature of the tournament.

"Well I think this is the best Junior Golf that you will see for a wide radius if you're a golf fan and you like seeing kids playing quality golf you will have to travel far to see that so coupled with the fact that we have a lot of international kids, 25 international kids here, it is pretty exciting," Kamien said.

The tournament includes both medal and match play and runs through Friday.