Judge rules in Yankees walk-off win over Royals

Aaron Judge connected on his MLB leading 39th home run of the year to lift New York to a 1-0 win over Kansas City.
Credit: AP
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with teammates as he reaches home plate after hitting a home run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, July 28, 2022, in New York. The Yankees won 1-0. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

BRONX, N.Y. — NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge hit his third walk-off homer this year, his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, to lift the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0. 

New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive that gave the Yankees their 12th walk-off win this season. 

Judge joined Mickey Mantle as the only Yankees with three walk-off home runs in one season. Tommy Henrich had two in 1949 plus another in the World Series opener. 

