Judge rules in Yankees walk-off win over Royals

BRONX, N.Y. — NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge hit his third walk-off homer this year, his major league-leading 39th home run of the season, to lift the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 1-0.

New York was held to one hit before Judge drove a first-pitch fastball from Scott Barlow into the Kansas City bullpen with one out in the ninth, a 431-foot drive that gave the Yankees their 12th walk-off win this season.