BRONX, N.Y. — NEW YORK (AP) - Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run and Giancarlo Stanton followed minutes later with a game-ending grand slam, completing the New York Yankees’ stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-8. Judge moved within one of Roger Maris’ American League record when he turned on a sinker from right-hander Wil Crowe and drove it 430 feet into the left-field bleachers, pulling New York within 8-5. Judge matched the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit for the 1927 Yankees to set a big league record that stood for 34 years.
Judge matches Ruth as Yankees stun Pirates in ninth
Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season, and Giancarlo Stanton hit a walk-off grand slam to lift New York to a 9-8 win.