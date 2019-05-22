BUFFALO, N.Y. — Heading into Sean McDermott's third year as head coach, things are a little different in the quarterbacks room than last year.

There's no controversy, competition or question as to who the starter will be as Josh Allen gets ready for his second season in the NFL.

With that comes higher expectations from the fans, the team and even himself. But Allen says the experience he got as a rookie benefits him now.

"As far as knowing the playbook, I would say I’m leaps and bounds ahead. Having that year under my belt in the same system is huge, for a young quarterback especially. You look at some of the better quarterbacks in the league, they’ve been under their offensive coordinator for a few years. That helps, just knowing what’s going on, you don’t really have to think about it; you just play football," Josh Allen said after OTAs on Tuesday.

In Allen's rookie year he threw for 2,074 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also completed 169 of 320 pass attempt which is something he was working on and continues to work on. Allen said improving his accuracy was and still is his top priority this offseason.

"Consistently, delivering the ball where it needs to be. Ball placement is huge. That was a huge emphasis, we’re still working it. That is something that will never change, you always want to try to work on ball placement. Every day you come out, it’s kind of a new thing and sometimes the ball comes out of your hand a little bit differently. You have to make adjustments and understand what your body is trying to tell you and try to go with it. Like I said, just trying to get the ball to the playmakers because we can’t do anything if they don’t have the ball in their hands," Allen explained.

Allen also ran for 631 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Bills continue OTAs throughout next week and then mandatory minicamp starts on June 11th.