Bills QB Josh Allen officially active vs. Vikings

The Bills have officially designated quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) as active against the Minnesota Vikings.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially active for today's game against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills released that information as is standard 90-minutes before kickoff.

Having said that, at the time of this writing (11:37am) he had not taken the field. Back-up Case Keenum, who took the starters reps during practice this week, has been on the field throwing in the pregame. Allen is usually out early throwing the football.

The expectation is that Allen will start, although the Bills have yet to confirm that. Allen and Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the gameday roster, as the Bills did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad in advance of the game.