Josh Allen nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for 2nd week in a row

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Bills' thrilling win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday and his outstanding performance, Josh Allen has been nominated for this week's FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

Allen completed 15 of 26 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Other Air nominees include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Fans can vote online until 3 p.m. Wednesday. You can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Allen did not win last week's voting, Chargers signal-caller Justin Herbert took the title for Air NFL Player of the Week.

The winners for each week will work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to have a donation of $2,000 made in their name to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country.