Josh Allen, EA Sports hosting event in Buffalo for Madden 24 cover

On Thursday, EA Sports is hosting an event from 4-8 p.m. at 500 Pearl St., Suites 710 in Buffalo to celebrate the first Buffalo Bill to don the cover of Madden.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — EA Sports Thursday will be hosting an event in Buffalo to celebrate the Madden NFL 24 cover athlete.

This season, Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen is gracing the cover.

Allen, who after four-straight playoff appearances with the Bills and two top-three NFL MVP finishes, has long awaited the coveted honor of being named the cover athlete.

"As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I'm honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn't have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia," said Allen in release. "Superstar and mini-games are back in Madden, and I'm really excited for fans to see how the experiences have evolved."

It was announced June 7 the game will launch worldwide August 18, with cross-play available for the first time in the franchise's history. This will allow any player, regardless of console, to be able to play with each other.

According to an EA Sports, gameplay in the new Madden NFL 24 videogame will be more realistic than ever, with improvements to FieldSENSE that delivers "increased control in throwing, catching, and tackling and SAPIEN delivering more body definition that improves the fluidity of athletic motion."

"We set a new foundation for football gameplay with introduction of FieldSENSE last year, which was one of the best-selling years in Madden NFL franchise history, and we're going even deeper in the areas our fans want most in Madden NFL 24," said Senior Producer of Madden NFL Mike Mahar. Mahar went on to say that the new additions will bring the game "closer" to what fans see on the field every Sunday.

Two separate covers will be used, one for the deluxe edition and one for the standard edition. For fans who are interested, the pre-order for the Madden NFL 24 Deluxe Edition is live, and they will receive numerous benefits when pre-ordering. These include: three-day early access, 4600 "Madden Points," and much more. Fans who do so by July 22 will receive a player item from the AKA Ultimate Team Program, according to EA Sports.

