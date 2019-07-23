BUFFALO, N.Y. — John Beilein will be inducted into the Canisius Sports Hall of Fame on September 24th at the Inaugural basketball tip-off reception.

Beilein, who was just named head coach of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, coached the Griffs from 1992-1997. During that stretch, Beilein led the Griffs to three straight postseason appearances.

Beilein, who is from Burt, began his career at Newfane high school. He has since coached at Erie CC, Nazareth (NY), LeMoyne, Canisius, Richmond, West Virginia, and Michigan at the collegiate level.