x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Mack to Marlins: Williamsville East catcher goes No. 31 overall in MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins picked Williamsville East's Joe Mack as a competitive balance first round pick in the MLB Draft.
Credit: AP
Williamsville East High School's Joe Mack is greeted by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred after being selected by the Miami Marlins as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver.

DENVER — A Western New York native's name was called on the first night of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Williamsville East High School catcher Joe Mack was selected No. 31 overall, a competitive balance pick, by the Miami Marlins. There are 36 picks in the first round.

Mack was ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the 2021 Draft, according to MLB.com, going into Sunday night's draft.

The 18-year-old left-handed hitter and right-handed catcher will have to decide whether or not to sign with the Marlins and start his pro career. He is currently committed to play baseball at Clemson University next season.

Credit: AP
Williamsville East High School's Joe Mack makes his way to the stage after being selected by the Miami Marlins as the 31st overall pick in the 2021 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Denver.

Related Articles