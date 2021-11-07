Mack to Marlins: Williamsville East catcher goes No. 31 overall in MLB Draft

The Miami Marlins picked Williamsville East's Joe Mack as a competitive balance first round pick in the MLB Draft.

DENVER — A Western New York native's name was called on the first night of the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday night.

Williamsville East High School catcher Joe Mack was selected No. 31 overall, a competitive balance pick, by the Miami Marlins. There are 36 picks in the first round.

Mack was ranked as the No. 19 prospect in the 2021 Draft, according to MLB.com, going into Sunday night's draft.

The 18-year-old left-handed hitter and right-handed catcher will have to decide whether or not to sign with the Marlins and start his pro career. He is currently committed to play baseball at Clemson University next season.