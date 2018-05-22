FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - The New York Jets have traded quarterback Christian Hackenberg to the Oakland Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick.

Jets coach Todd Bowles announced the move Tuesday in his post-practice news conference.

Hackenberg was a second-round pick out of Penn State in 2016, but never played a regular-season snap for the Jets. The 23-year-old quarterback was clearly No. 4 on New York's depth chart, behind veterans Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater and first-rounder Sam Darnold.

Hackenberg revamped his mechanics during the offseason, working with personal coach Jeff Christensen. Hackenberg didn't throw a pass during team drills Tuesday because the teams were working on the deal.

Hackenberg said he was frustrated at times during his first two seasons because he didn't get enough feedback on how to address his issues while with the Jets. He joins Derek Carr, EJ Manuel and Connor Cook in the Raiders' quarterbacks room.

