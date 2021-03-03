Jets open to trading QB Sam Darnold

NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Darnold’s time as the face of the New York Jets franchise might be nearing a disappointing end. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. Douglas says he will answer a call from teams if they inquire about Darnold. Douglas’ comments during a video call were the first time the GM directly acknowledged being willing to trade Darnold. Douglas remained complimentary of Darnold but made it clear the team is exploring its options.