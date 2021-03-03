Jets open to trading QB Sam Darnold

NEW YORK (AP) - Sam Darnold’s time as the face of the New York Jets franchise might be nearing a disappointing end. The 23-year-old quarterback was considered an untouchable player on the roster only a year ago. General manager Joe Douglas has backed off that stance and it could signal a major change at the position as free agency and the NFL draft approach. Douglas says he will answer a call from teams if they inquire about Darnold. Douglas’ comments during a video call were the first time the GM directly acknowledged being willing to trade Darnold. Douglas remained complimentary of Darnold but made it clear the team is exploring its options.
The Jets drafted him third overall back in 2018. The Bills traded up and drafted Josh Allen 7th.