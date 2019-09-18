NEW YORK, New York — New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian is out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and Luke Falk will be New York's starter until Sam Darnold returns from illness.

Coach Adam Gase says Tuesday an MRI on Siemian's left ankle revealed ligament damage that will require surgery.

Siemian was injured in the second quarter of the Jets' 23-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Monday night when he threw a long incomplete pass to Ryan Griffin, and Cleveland's Myles Garrett slammed into him and fell on top of him. The Browns defensive end was penalized for roughing the passer. Siemian was on crutches and in a walking boot after the game.

Falk replaced him and was 20 of 25 for 198 yards in his NFL debut. He will make his first start Sunday at New England.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold says he's feeling much better while recovering from mononucleosis and hopes to return to the field in Week 5 of the season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Darnold says Tuesday during his weekly spot on "The Michael Kay Show" on 98.7 ESPN New York that he has lost only about two pounds while recuperating.

It was Darnold's first public comments since becoming ill.

The 22-year-old quarterback says he's unsure how he contracted the illness, but adds that he began feeling some effects from it the night before the Jets' season-opening loss to Buffalo. He was 28 of 41 for 175 yards and had a touchdown in that game.

Darnold watched New York's 23-3 loss to Cleveland on Monday night at his home and says he screamed and punched his pillow when quarterback Trevor Siemian went down with an ankle injury.

RELATED: Daniel Jones to start for New York Giants

RELATED: Sports Talk Live Buffalo: Digital Breakdown - Week 2

RELATED: Buffalo Bills head back to MetLife Stadium to play the New York Giants