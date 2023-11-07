x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Jessica Pegula falls on day of upsets at Wimbledon

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula lost to Marketa Vondrousova 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula of the US in action against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova during their women's singles match on day nine of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon semifinals by beating top-ranked Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-2 three months after returning from maternity leave. The 28-year-old Ukrainian gave birth to her daughter in October and returned to the WTA tour in April. Swiatek is a four-time major champion. She won the French Open last month but was playing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the first time. Svitolina will face Marketa Vondrousova for a spot in Saturday's final. Vondrousova beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in another quarterfinal match. Pegula fell to 0-6 in grand slam quarterfinal round play.  

Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will face Andrey Rublev on Centre Court.

More Videos

In Other News

Why Fernando Tatis Jr. Didn't Make the All-Star Team

Before You Leave, Check This Out