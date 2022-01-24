x
Jessica Pegula moving on to quarterfinals in Australian Open

Jessica Pegula will now take on Ashleigh Barty from Australia on Tuesday.
Credit: AP
Jessica Pegula, of the United States, serves to Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the tennis competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Jessica Pegula has done it again.

Pegula won her match over the weekend in the Australian Open and is now moving on to the quarterfinals. She beat the fifth ranked women's player Maria Sakkari in two sets on Saturday.

Pegula will now take on Ashleigh Barty from Australia on Tuesday. Barty is ranked number one in the world.

If you're trying to watch Pegula's next match, it will be either a late night or early morning for you because the game is scheduled to start at 3 a.m. For more information about the match schedule, click here.

On Friday Pegula lost in her doubles match to another American team.

