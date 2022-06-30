Pegula advances to 3rd round of Wimbledon for the 1st time

The Buffalo native beat Great Britain's Harriet Dart in three sets. She lost the first set 6-4, then rebounded strong, winning the next two 6-3 and 6-1 on Thursday.

WIMBLEDON, London — Jessica Pegula is on to the third round of Wimbledon for the first time in her career after defeating Great Britain's Harriet Dart in three sets.

Pegula lost the first set 6-4 but then rebounded strong winning the next two 6-3 and 6-1 on Thursday.

Pegula is the 8th seed and will now go up against Croatia's Petra Martic in the round of 32 on Saturday. According to USA Today, Pegula is the favorite to win (-250) vs. Martic (+190) on Saturday.

After three of the top 20 seeded men in the tournament have pulled out of the bracket after testing positive, Pegula talked about why she got vaccinated.

“Pretty easy: Vaccines work. Everyone has a right to choose, but more or less, the reason we don’t die from diseases from 50 years ago is because we got vaccines,” said eighth-seeded Jessica Pegula, who is from Buffalo and won Thursday to reach Wimbledon's third round for the first time.