AMHERST, N.Y. — A big reason for the success of UB men's basketball is its seniors. The Bulls are led by their five seniors and Friday they'll celebrate them on senior night in the regular season finale.

CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins built the foundation for this program along with Nate Oats and his coaching staff. Massinburg and Perkins have been with the Bulls all four years and during the entire time Oats has been head coach.

Then came three more from junior college, Jeremy Harris from Gulf Coast State College, Montell McRae from South Plains Junior College and Dontay Caruthers from Midland Community College/Indian Hills Community College.

Together the five of them have built a team that was nationally ranked almost the entire season, won the MAC regular season title and now has its sights set on another MAC championship followed by an NCAA tournament run.

As the Bulls get ready to honor their seniors, I sat down with Harris as he reflected on his two years at UB while he prepares to play his last game at Alumni Arena.

Harris came from Junior College and assistant coach, Bryan Hodgson went all out to get him.

"Coach B he recruited me really hard. We had these JUCO showcases during the summertime and he was at every one," Harris explained.

"I thought he was the best junior college player in the country. I think he finished the year ranked number two in the country," Hodgson said.

It was between UB and Texas Tech and ultimately UB was the right choice for Harris. But Harris had some obstacles to climb even before getting to that point.

After high school, he went to military school before going to junior college and the power of positive thinking kept him going.

"I just had to stay with it, stay patient, I knew my time was coming," Harris said.

So back to military school...

"They disciplined me a lot. Clean shaved, no beard, no hair, waking up at 5:30 every morning banging at your door but it taught me a lot," Harris explained.

So basically the opposite of how he looks now.

"Yeah the complete opposite, no beard, no hair," Harris laughed.

Fast forward and he's now gearing up for his second NCAA tournament appearance with a team and fanbase that has embraced him in a short period of time.

"Buffalo's treated me well in these two years and I thank them for that. It's been an amazing experience," Harris said.

So I asked him if Buffalo feels like a second home yet.

"Definitely I feel like they adopted me and I'm happy it happened."