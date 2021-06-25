Jenn Suhr qualifies for pole vault final

Fredonia's Jenn Suhr moved a step closer to qualifying for her fourth Olympics at U.S. Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Been there, done that.

For the fourth time, Fredonia native Jenn Suhr has qualified for the women's pole vault final at the United States Track and Field Trials in Eugue, Oregon.

Suhr cleared 4.5 meters to comfortably join the field of 12 that will compete in the final Saturday.

The top three vaulters, assuming they meet the Olympic qualifying standard will go to next month's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

More impressive is that Suhr is now 39-years old and hasn't competed since last year.