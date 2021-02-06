Jays rally to top Marlins in 9th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik’s sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the skidding Miami Marlins. Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home. Panik lofted a one-out fly in a steady rain against reliever Yimi García and reached safely when center fielder Starling Marte dropped the ball for an error. Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five straight.