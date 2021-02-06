x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Jays rally to top Marlins in 9th

Toronto scored three runs in the bottom of the 9th inning to beat Miami 6-5 at Sahlen Field.
Credit: AP
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) celebrates as he heads home to score the winning run as Miami Marlins center fielder Starling Marte made a fielding error on Joe Panik's fly ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Blue Jays won 6-5. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. scored the winning run on Joe Panik’s sacrifice fly, capping a three-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning that gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 6-5 victory over the skidding Miami Marlins. Bo Bichette tied it with a two-run triple, and Randal Grichuk hit two solo homers to help Toronto improve to 2-0 this season in its temporary Buffalo home. Panik lofted a one-out fly in a steady rain against reliever Yimi García and reached safely when center fielder Starling Marte dropped the ball for an error. Corey Dickerson, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jesús Aguilar and Marte homered for Miami, which has lost five straight.