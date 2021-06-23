Jays head "home" after fourth straight win

MIAMI (AP) - Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings and three relievers completed a four-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating Miami 3-1 to complete a two-game sweep. Ray struck out six to increase his season total to 103 in 79 2/3 innings. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in six chances and second in two nights. Bo Bichette had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the Blue Jays. They improved to 13-2 in interleague play, including 4-0 against Miami. Starling Marte homered for the Marlins.