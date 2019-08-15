BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ron Jaworski, commonly known as "Jaws," will be the headline inductee for the class of 2019 in the Section VI Hall of Fame.

The former quarterback starred at Lackawanna, and wound up leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 1980.

The full list of inductees reads as follows:

Cheryl Bailey Contributor Southwestern

Robert P. Barczak* Administrator Sweet Home

Bill Bergey Athlete Pine Valley

Paul A. Borkowski Coach Alden

Tommy Colella* Athlete Albion

J. Peter Dygert Contributor BOCES

Francis “Fran” Hagerty Athlete Niagara Wheatfield

Joe Ehrmann Athlete Riverside

Richard W. Harvey Coach Kenmore-Tonawanda

Ron Jaworski Athlete Lackawanna

Hal Ruppert Administrator Starpoint

Charles M. Senn Coach Cattaraugus-Little Valley

William M. Stedman Administrator Barker

Janice Sackett Williams* Coach Akron

(*posthumous)

Ceremonies will be held December 6th at the Columns Banquets facility in Elma.