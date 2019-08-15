BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ron Jaworski, commonly known as "Jaws," will be the headline inductee for the class of 2019 in the Section VI Hall of Fame.
The former quarterback starred at Lackawanna, and wound up leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 1980.
The full list of inductees reads as follows:
Cheryl Bailey Contributor Southwestern
Robert P. Barczak* Administrator Sweet Home
Bill Bergey Athlete Pine Valley
Paul A. Borkowski Coach Alden
Tommy Colella* Athlete Albion
J. Peter Dygert Contributor BOCES
Francis “Fran” Hagerty Athlete Niagara Wheatfield
Joe Ehrmann Athlete Riverside
Richard W. Harvey Coach Kenmore-Tonawanda
Ron Jaworski Athlete Lackawanna
Hal Ruppert Administrator Starpoint
Charles M. Senn Coach Cattaraugus-Little Valley
William M. Stedman Administrator Barker
Janice Sackett Williams* Coach Akron
(*posthumous)
Ceremonies will be held December 6th at the Columns Banquets facility in Elma.