JaQuan Johnson remaining patient

With starting safety Jordan Poyer out with an injury, backup Jaquan Johnson is making the most of consistent repetitions in practice.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — When you get that opportunity to show up and show out that window is very small so you have to move quickly.

That's exactly what safety Jaquan Johnson is doing. The 4th year special teamer is having one heck of a training camp season, running with the ones right now, considering veteran Jordan Poyer is out with an elbow injury.

"I have been taking that challenge for the force with my head high," said Johnson. "I think the guys are responding well to me being back there and I don't feel like we're missing a beat. I feel like when it's my turn I'll be ready."

"This is one of those guys who feel like he's capable of playing in the secondary as well and when he's had some opportunities, even though it hasn't been many. When he has had an opportunity to play in games he's done a good job for us," said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. "Now because of the injury to Jordan he's getting more reps and he's showing that he's more than capable if he's called upon to play an extended period of time that he can get the job done. It's been really good to watch him and his professionalism through this process knowing that I'm playing behind two really really good safeties and understanding my role."

#Bills S Jaquan Johnson says he’s taking advantage of every opportunity he gets. Added it’s not frustrating to be behind Poyer and Hyde - “i think they’re the best in the league.” @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/0GxFvJ91qz — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 10, 2022

"I know eventually I'm going to get my opportunity and when I do I make the most of it every time," said Johnson. "So it's not frustrating and I feel like I'm absorbing everything like a sponge and when I get a chance I'll be ready."

Johnson has also credited Poyer and Hyde to his recent development saying they are the best safeties in the league and the best people to learn from. He said through these three preseason games he wants to just do his job and not force anything.

The Bills' first preseason game is this Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.