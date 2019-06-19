BOSTON — This NHL postseason will be remembered for far more than the Blues winning the Stanley Cup.

It will be remembered for a series of officiating miscues that decided critical games, including a trip that wasn't called that led to the Blues game winner in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs spoke to the issue at the team's season ending news conference on Tuesday.

"We're trying to be perfect without interfering with the game. We try and make all the correct judgments, and it's clear that we're not there yet. That's pretty vague but I'm gonna stay that way."

He was not so vague about the timetable he expects for changes in the way games are called and plays are reviewed.

"I think there will be some real changes... I'm hopeful we can do it better in a very quick way. It's important that this game not be interrupted... but at what cost?"

The Bruins lost to the Blues in seven games in the Stanley Cup Final.