Critical point for South Buffalo / Nicklaus golf course project

Organizer Kevin Gaughan met with business leaders Tuesday night looking for critical financing.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's an effort we've been talking about for the past five years.

The push to have a Jack Nicklaus designed golf course on land near South Park in South Buffalo.

The project has reached a critical point in terms of raising funds.

Tuesday night, lead organizer Kevin Gaughan hosted a presentation for local business leaders trying to reach an all important $500,000 goal to help trigger the necessary financing to complete the project.

"If we can raise this $500,000 here locally and then match it, in which we're making great progress. That will be $1,000,000 and that will trigger $9,000,000 the balance of our project budget from outside of Western New York."

Gaughan says raising this money is the final piece of the puzzle.

"It's our final hurdle... it's of course always the financing. If we can get this done, we will have a young man named Jack Nicklaus, perhaps the world's finest golf course architect... We will have him here in Buffalo creating a new public golf course."

Gaughan says every Buffalo resident will be able to play the new course for the same price as the current South Park course.

Gaughan confirms there is an 18-day window to complete the fundraising, otherwise the future of the project could be in question.