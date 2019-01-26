SAN JOSE, Calif. — For the first time since 2007, the Sabres have multiple representatives at the NHL All-Star game. Back then, it was Danny Briere, Ryan Miller and Brian Campbell.

This year, it's Sabres' captain Jack Eichel and the team's leading goal scorer, Jeff Skinner.

On Friday they participated in the All-Star skills competition in San Jose as part of the NHL All-Star weekend.

Eichel competed in the fastest skater challenge and came in second behind Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid who won it for the third straight year. McDavid finished with a time of 13.378 seconds, just .204 seconds ahead of Eichel who had a time of 13.582.

Skinner skated in the puck control competition which consisted of a series of challenges and the player with the fastest time won. He came in seventh after bobbling the last puck in the stick handling portion but was still all smiles even with a time of 35.407 seconds.

Both also shot in the goalie streak save challenge (as do all players). Eichel beat Capitals' goalie, Braden Holtby while Skinner had a beautiful goal to score on Rangers' goaltender, Henrik Lundqvist.

The game itself gets underway on Channel 2 (NBC) on Saturday. Coverage starts at 8 p.m. right after a special NHL All-Star game edition of Sports Talk Sunday at 7:30 p.m.