SAN JOSE, Calif. — Jack Eichel and Jeff Skinner both scored in the goal streak save challenge as part of the NHL All-Star skills competition and on Saturday, they did it again, this time in the actual game.

The two were in white sweaters representing the Atlantic Division in the 3-on-3 tournament. They played the Metropolitan All-Stars in the second semifinal.

Eichel scored the first goal of the game for the Atlantic after the Metro took a 2-0 lead. Skinner scored in the "second half" to tie the game at 3.

The Atlantic lost, 7-4 and ultimately the Metro went on to win the whole thing, 10-5 beating the Central.

It's back to work for the Sabres with their first practice back from the bye week on Sunday afternoon at HARBORCENTER.