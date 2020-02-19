CLEVELAND — John Beilein is out as Cleveland's coach after just 54 games. The 67-year-old resigned before the struggling team returned from the All-Star break. The Cavs have the NBA's second-worst record at 14-40.

Beilein had a difficult time transitioning to the pro game after 12 successful seasons at Michigan and decided to move on. He signed a five-year contract in May.

The Cavs have had seven coaches since 2013. Associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff will take Beilein's spot on an interim basis. Bickerstaff previously coached in Memphis and Houston.

