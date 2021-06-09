Islanders advance past Bruins

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year. Kyle Palmieri, Trais Zajac, Cal Clutterbuck and Ryan Pulock also scored to help the Islanders set up a rematch with the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. Josh Bailey and Jean-Gabriel Pageau each had two assists. Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 23 saves. Brad Marchand scored twice for Boston, and Tuukka Rask finished with 23 saves.