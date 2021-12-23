Iroquois/Alden hockey player scores natural hat trick in 23 seconds, with a little teamwork

With the score tied heading into the 3rd period Monday, Iroquois/Alden left-winger Jett Malczewski scored three consecutive goals against Amherst.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a feat that very few hockey players ever achieve but a 15-year-old left-winger on the Iroquois/Alden Federation hockey team joined the exclusive and elusive club this week.

Jett Malczewski #24 was playing in the Iroquois/Alden vs. Amherst game at the LECOM Harborcenter Monday. The score was tied 3-3 heading into the 3rd period when he got a fast break exiting the penalty box and netted the go-ahead goal.

"It had been a pretty tight game. Amherst was coming off a big win over St. Francis and they're a well-coached team," said Iroquois/Alden Coach Duke Ziegler.

The crowd cheered, Malczewski had made it 4-3 with 14:49 left to play. Sam Staerker #22 and Kevin Rieman #4 were credited with assists and if you read this story's headline, you know what's coming next.

"I just read the play and I followed the puck, got open and put my body in a position, scored the first one," Malczewski said.

A few seconds later, the 15-year-old, in his first year with the team got another chance to strike. Staerker won the next face-off, right-winger Kevin Rieman #4 took the puck, broke free of two defenders, dumped it to Malczewski in front of the net, who made it his second goal in about 7 seconds.

Of course, the fun wasn't finished, about a dozen seconds later, with 14:26 on the clock, Malczewski netted his 3rd consecutive goal of the night.

"No, it doesn't happen every day no," Malczewski said, smiling. The modest winger thanked his family, coaches, and girlfriend for his success.

"It's just been an overwhelming experience but I appreciate all of the support."

Malczewski's teammates huddled around him on the ice, cheering on the newest member of the 'natural hat trick' club.

Sam Staerker who along with Kevin Rieman assisted on every goal said, "to be honest I didn't realize it was him that scored all three of them I was just like 'holy crap' we just scored three goals in however long."

23 seconds to be exact, while Coach Ziegler isn't sure if New York State has ever seen such a feat, he wouldn't be surprised if they start keeping track. The NHL record set back in 1952 is just two seconds fewer, with three goals scored in 21 seconds.

"This just gives these kids some notoriety for a bit, not just for Jett and our team but I think it's just good for high school sports," Coach Ziegler said.