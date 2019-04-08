PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Injuries continue to be an issue for the Bills as training camp rolls on, especially on the offensive line.

Guard Jon Feliciano said out Sunday's practice with a sore shoulder. Spencer Long missed practice with a sore knee. They are joined on the sidelines by center Mitch Morse, who remains in the concussion protocol.

Adding to the Bills' woes on the offensive line, tackle LaAdrian Waddle was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. There's no word on the severity of the injury.

At the end of practice the Bills ran sprints from sideline to sideline. Each player lined up on one sideline and ran to the other sideline before getting a break and repeating that several time.

The Bills are back at the field at St. John Fisher College at 9:45 a.m. Monday. The session is not open to the public.