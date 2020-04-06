If NHL resumes playoff format is agreed upon

All best of seven series after qualifying rounds

NEW YORK — The NHL has nailed down the final details of a playoff format if the season can resume. Every playoff series will be a best of seven after the qualifying round and teams will be re-seeded along the way instead of bracketing.

The announcement came on the heels of the Pittsburgh Penguins revealing one of their players tested positive for the coronavirus and has recovered from COVID-19. That brings the total of NHL players testing positive to nine.

The NHL has not yet announced the start of voluntary workouts or a firm timeline for training camps and the resumption of games.