If NHL resumes players will be tested for COVID-19 daily

Daily testing would be costly, but many players are apparently on board with it.

NEW YORK — The first major North American professional sports league to announce a format for its potential return to competition also has a comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy.

The NHL has screening protocols in place for voluntary workouts and training camp in the hands of individual teams. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says if play resumes, players would be tested for COVID-19 daily while games are going on. That could require 25,000 to 30,000 tests at a cost of millions of dollars. The league doesn’t expect that amount of testing to interfere with the needs of the general public.

Daly said one person testing positive for the coronavirus would not necessarily mean another pause for the NHL. Leaguewide testing done daily would allow the isolation of an infected player, coach or staff member before the start of an outbreak.