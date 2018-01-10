ORCHARD PARK - Bills safety Micah Hyde's status is up in the air with the Bills set to host Tennessee this weekend.

Hyde suffered a groin injury in Sunday's 22-0 loss at Green Bay. Bills head coach Sean McDermott says Hyde is "week to week."

The Bills were already thin in the secondary due to injury and the update on Hyde only adds to those issue.

McDermott did say that running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) and receiver Kelvin Benjamin (head) emerged from the game OK,

The Bills (1-3) host the Tennessee Titans (3-1) Sunday at 1:00pm at New Era Field.

