NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver sees a great opportunity for him with the Bills.

"I think I can come in right away and step up to the plate and play. They have a unique situation where a guy retired and they actually need someone to come in right away so that would be a blessing," Oliver said on the eve of the NFL draft.

Of course, Oliver is talking about Kyle Williams and the Bills' need to find his replacement.

"He was great. I actually would like to watch his film and see how he stayed around so long," Oliver said.

Oliver is regarded as not only one of the best defensive prospects in the draft but overall prospects. He did meet with the Bills and was very impressed with what he saw.

"Great, great place to be. I went out there and their facilities are amazing, just put that out there, their facilities are top notch," Oliver said.

He also liked the football aspect of things, too.

"They scheme great. They need a three technique so if they call on me hey I'm coming," Oliver explained.