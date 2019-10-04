BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame announced their Class of 2019 Wednesday.

The 13-member class will be inducted during the fall and includes:

Chuck Crist – Salamanca Born Star at Penn State and NFL

Adam Beattie Gunn (D) – Turn of the 19th-century track athlete

Joe Horrigan – Executive Director of Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ed Hughes (D) – NFL Head & Assistant Coach; Collegiate star at Tulsa after prepping at Kensington HS

Len Jankiewicz – Football Coach and Athletic Director at Lancaster HS

Dorothy Jones – Prep and Collegiate Basketball Star and Referee

Travis Mayer – U.S.A. Olympic Medal Winning Skier

Jeff Prescott – New York State and NCAA Wrestling Champion from Olean

Peter Scamurra – First Buffalo-born player to sign NHL contract

Barbara Wachowiak – First Team All-American field hockey player and top-level game official; Four-sport athlete at Hamburg HS.

Peggy Wattles (D) – Prominent Champion Golfer

The Hall of Fame will take place June 4 at KeyBank Center.